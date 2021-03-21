Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 129.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $121.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average of $108.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.85 and a twelve month high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

