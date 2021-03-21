First Foundation Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 480,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,263,000 after buying an additional 50,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.64. 1,495,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,887. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $226.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.