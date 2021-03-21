Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.89. 1,894,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

