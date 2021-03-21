iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.3% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,534,860 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.66.

