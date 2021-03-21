Mirrored Netflix Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be bought for $530.59 or 0.00921854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $25.88 million and $4,003.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.25 or 0.00459104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00142746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.46 or 0.00695761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00074991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 48,781 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

