Arcblock (ABT) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. Arcblock has a total market cap of $16.11 million and $7.76 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00051109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.79 or 0.00644215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00068928 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024319 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ABTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.