Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 75,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 330,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.24 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.