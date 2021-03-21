Insight Holdings Group LLC Sells 33,468 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Insight Holdings Group LLC lessened its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,468 shares during the period. Tenable comprises about 18.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned 0.13% of Tenable worth $684,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $340,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,228 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

TENB traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.74. 1,887,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,143. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

