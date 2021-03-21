UMA (UMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $39.50 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for $25.40 or 0.00044130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.25 or 0.00459104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00142746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.46 or 0.00695761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00074991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,805,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,329,782 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UMAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.