Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Itaú Unibanco posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Itaú Unibanco.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

ITUB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 45,078,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,724,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

