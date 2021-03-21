4,573 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,950,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,022,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 160,333 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.78. 6,939,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $135.04 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $239.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.16.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

