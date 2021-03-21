Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 282.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $311.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.51 and a one year high of $321.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

