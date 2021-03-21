Capital International Ltd. Sells 4,605 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital International Ltd. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,881 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

ADSK traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $261.50. 2,320,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,931. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $321.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.52. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

