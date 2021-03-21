Capital International Ltd. Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 666,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 143,305 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,577,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,940,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

