Capital International Ltd. Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Capital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.37. 2,610,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on INCY shares. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.