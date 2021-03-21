AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Rivulet Capital LLC

Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises about 6.3% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $127,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $139.31. The stock had a trading volume of 614,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,164. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day moving average of $128.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

