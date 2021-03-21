Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,591,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $812,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,452,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

