Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $642.43 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,085,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $642,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 226,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,119,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.80. 7,005,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,258. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $109.61 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.