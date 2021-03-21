Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Makes New $10.34 Million Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,339,000. Twist Bioscience accounts for approximately 6.3% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $4,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,080,566.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $846,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,359 shares in the company, valued at $72,694,772.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,221 shares of company stock worth $22,572,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.29. 2,986,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,023. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.30.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.