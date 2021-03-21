Capital International Ltd. Buys 117,211 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 117,211 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for 1.2% of Capital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vale by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 44,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 598,760 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vale by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

VALE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 29,946,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,682,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

