HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 134,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Adverum Biotechnologies accounts for about 0.6% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Machado acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. 2,551,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

ADVM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.