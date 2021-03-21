Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 0.8% of Capital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB traded down $8.90 on Friday, hitting $159.23. 6,915,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $92.04 and a 12-month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

