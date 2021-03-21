Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Sold by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Annexon worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Annexon by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

ANNX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,663. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

