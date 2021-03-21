Brokerages Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report earnings of $3.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. Cummins posted earnings per share of $3.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $18.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.81.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.67. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.