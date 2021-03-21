Acuta Capital Partners LLC Buys 237,500 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Concert Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.8% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNCE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 590,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after buying an additional 387,055 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 254,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 34,003 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

CNCE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 392,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,844. The firm has a market cap of $198.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $44,278.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $27,545.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,153 shares in the company, valued at $337,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

