Acuta Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.61 Million in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.08. 336,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

