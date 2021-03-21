Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Tops $0.0251 on Top Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Block-Logic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $575,802.80 and approximately $215.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000143 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000154 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars.

