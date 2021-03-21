mStable USD (MUSD) Hits Market Cap of $43.45 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001757 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $43.45 million and $161,179.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,252.24 or 0.99821167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00075867 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 43,124,551 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

