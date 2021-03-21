Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.17 Billion Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,171,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chevron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737,344 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,614,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,249,000 after purchasing an additional 689,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,350,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,493,000 after purchasing an additional 674,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.38. 18,490,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,756,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

