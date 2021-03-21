207,500 Shares in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Purchased by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,000. Replimune Group comprises about 2.2% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REPL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $22,719,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 667,249 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 233.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,206,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,490 shares of company stock worth $19,985,731. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of REPL stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 812,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,866. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

