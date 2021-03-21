Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,297 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE:ALL opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.74. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

