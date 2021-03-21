Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Trims Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083,619 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

NYSE:TME traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,029,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,634,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

