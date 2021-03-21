Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Position Reduced by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86,735 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Weibo worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Weibo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WB shares. China Renaissance Securities dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Shares of WB stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.