Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes $18.15 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.58. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.