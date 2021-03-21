Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 3,752 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $20,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Target by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

NYSE:TGT traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.15 and its 200-day moving average is $171.91. The firm has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

