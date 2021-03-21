Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,029,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $56.49. 84,439,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,185,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

