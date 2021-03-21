Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,005 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.82. 17,330,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,344,695. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.32. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $93.56 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.08.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

