Trv Gp II LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Trv Gp II LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030,000 shares during the period. Jounce Therapeutics accounts for approximately 44.9% of Trv Gp II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trv Gp II LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $64,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 336,420 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

JNCE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 1,022,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $14.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50. Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $198,443.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,189 shares in the company, valued at $719,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,414 shares of company stock worth $1,217,399. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.