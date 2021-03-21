The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Boosted by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

