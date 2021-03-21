Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,829,203. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.80. 3,020,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.28 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.86.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

