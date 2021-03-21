Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $216.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.52 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

