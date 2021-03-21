Reby Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F opened at $12.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

