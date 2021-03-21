Tweedy Browne Co LLC Purchases New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 661,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,838,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 4.8% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.97.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $239.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $648.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

