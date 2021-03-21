Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,584 shares of company stock worth $43,876,550 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of PTON traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,222,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,611. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,547.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

