Ovata Capital Management Ltd Sells 8,287 Shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 761,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. New Frontier Health comprises approximately 2.1% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in New Frontier Health were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New Frontier Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter.

NFH opened at $11.34 on Friday. New Frontier Health Co. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

