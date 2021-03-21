Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $290.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

