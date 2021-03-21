Alerus Financial NA Sells 75 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alerus Financial NA cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $202.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.72 and a 52 week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,300 shares of company stock worth $4,946,990 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

