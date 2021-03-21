497,259 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 497,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,536,000. MongoDB comprises 2.9% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of MongoDB as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MongoDB by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.57 and its 200 day moving average is $305.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.38 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.14.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $182,138.88. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313 in the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

