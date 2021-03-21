Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the quarter. Trex comprises approximately 0.2% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after purchasing an additional 298,570 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 97.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 107.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after buying an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 137.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after buying an additional 1,656,201 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TREX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

