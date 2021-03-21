Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. NICE makes up approximately 1.1% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $45,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in NICE by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 68,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in NICE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NICE by 1.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in NICE by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.84. 273,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.94 and its 200-day moving average is $245.28. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.01 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

